Speculation rife over Ganta joining JSP

Visakhapatnam: He is one among the few TDP candidates who weathered the 'Jagan' storm in the 2019 general elections and managed to scrape through in the Visakhapatnam North constituency.

But ever since the rout of the TDP in the polls, Ganta Srinivasa Rao has not been active in party affairs and speculation was rife that he would join the YSRCP.

However, Srinivasa Rao, who is known for switching parties frequently, remained tight-lipped on his future course of action and continued in the TDP.

After a pause, the rumour mill has started working again spreading the word that the former HRD minister is all set to sail with the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan by joining the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

After a lull, the TDP North constituency MLA is back in the limelight. For long, he remained off the party activities until recently when the party cadres observed the death anniversary of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in Visakhapatnam.

Though the earlier talk of his entry into YSRCP fizzled out and speculation of his joining JSP is steadily gaining steam.

When the Ukku stir took the centre stage, Srinivasa Rao was more than willing to quit the MLA post as a mark of protest against the Centre's decision.

And now, the former HRD minister is said to be mulling over teaming up with the Jana Sena Party chief this time. As always, the former minister is keeping his plans close to his chest.

Though he began his political journey with the TDP, he joined Praja Rajyam Party later.

In 1999, he was elected as MP of Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency. In 2004, Srinivasa Rao was elected as Chodavaram MLA on TDP ticket. Later, he served as HRD Minister till 2019.

It may be noted that Srinivasa Rao never experienced much of failure as far as his contesting constituency is concerned.

Known to be a 'smart strategist', the MLA is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.