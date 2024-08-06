Live
- Researchers map out genetics of schizophrenia
- Man gets 20 yrs jail for sexually exploiting minor
- Creating a supportive environment for students’ mental health
- Prepare action plans for filling reservoirs, ponds: CM Chandrababu Naidu
- Andhra Pradesh govt mulls revival of Rythu Bandhu scheme
- First Develop rural areas, insists Pawan
- Vizianagaram: Month-long workshop on soft skills begins
- CM picks faults in babu’s PPT
- Vizianagaram: Tribals stage dharna for pattas on forest lands
- Work hard, work smart: Naidu tells Collectors
Just In
Speed up housing works: Collector to officials
Harendhira Prasad instructs contractors and officials to complete construction of houses at Gottipalli and Chandaka villages under Anandapuram mandal in three months
Visakhapatnam: District collector M N Harendhira Prasad instructed contractors and officials concerned that the houses being constructed under the housing scheme in Gottipalli and Chandaka villages of Anandapuram mandal should be completed within three months. After visiting Visakhapatnam rural, Bheemili and Anandapuram mandals here on Monday, the collector assured contractors that there would be no shortage of sand, cement and water supply required for the construction and that the houses should be completed hassle free.
The district collector examined the progress of the layout works of the house structures at Chandaka and Gottipalli villages. He instructed the contractors to speed up the housing works
There is no shortage of cement for the constructions and that the problem of water supply and sand will also be solved very soon, he said. Harendhira Prasad made it clear that quality should not be compromised while constructing the houses.
Earlier, the collector inspected the government land at Ramanaidu Studio near Rushikonda. Later, he paid a visit to Bheemunipatnam sand depot. He said that the new free sand supply policy of the state government should be implemented in a transparent way.
The collector checked with the deputy director of mines about the stock in the sand depot. Housing department P D D Akhila, mines department DD DEVSSN Raju, tahsildar Shyam Prasad, MPDO Appala Naidu, EE Satyanarayana were present.