Speed up housing works: Collector to officials

Visakhapatnam: District collector M N Harendhira Prasad instructed contractors and officials concerned that the houses being constructed under the housing scheme in Gottipalli and Chandaka villages of Anandapuram mandal should be completed within three months. After visiting Visakhapatnam rural, Bheemili and Anandapuram mandals here on Monday, the collector assured contractors that there would be no shortage of sand, cement and water supply required for the construction and that the houses should be completed hassle free.

The district collector examined the progress of the layout works of the house structures at Chandaka and Gottipalli villages. He instructed the contractors to speed up the housing works

There is no shortage of cement for the constructions and that the problem of water supply and sand will also be solved very soon, he said. Harendhira Prasad made it clear that quality should not be compromised while constructing the houses.

Earlier, the collector inspected the government land at Ramanaidu Studio near Rushikonda. Later, he paid a visit to Bheemunipatnam sand depot. He said that the new free sand supply policy of the state government should be implemented in a transparent way.

The collector checked with the deputy director of mines about the stock in the sand depot. Housing department P D D Akhila, mines department DD DEVSSN Raju, tahsildar Shyam Prasad, MPDO Appala Naidu, EE Satyanarayana were present.