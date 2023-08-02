Spl officers appointed for flood relief works

Rampachodavaram: Two Special Deputy Collectors were appointed as special officers to supervise flood relief works in Chinturu revenue division. District Collector Sumit Kumar has issued orders appointing special officers. Kunavaram Special Deputy Collector V Venkata Ramana has been appointed as Special Officer of Kunavaram and Special Deputy Collector of VR Puram G Lakshmipathi as Special Officer of VR Puram.

These two were ordered to stay at the mandal headquarters and supervise the distribution of essential commodities in coordination with the Tahsildars.

APSRTC officials said that buses are plying from Rajahmundry to Kunavaram and Rekhapalli via Chinturu Chatti Road.

Meanwhile, in Kunavaram, Chinturu, and VR Puram mandals, efforts were taken up to restore normal living conditions in the flooded villages. In some villages mud and garbage were being removed, streets were being cleaned and bleaching was being done. People’s representatives and leaders of various parties are distributing vegetables in the villages.