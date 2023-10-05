Srikakulam: Enhancement of stamp duty on petitions opposed

Srikakulam : Enhancement of stamp duty on all types of petitions is strongly opposed by advocates. Fee on petitions was two rupees so far and while filing various petitions in courts advocates used to affix only two rupees worth stamp.

But, from October 5 advocates need to affix twenty rupees worth stamps on different petitions while filing before various courts. On Wednesday, Srikakulam district bar association advocates organised a meeting under the aegis of bar association president Dr Yenni Surya Rao and advocates decided to skip duties on Thursday and Friday by protesting unilateral decisions of the government and state bar council.

AP BC advocates association president, Aguru Umamahewara Rao, state bar council member, Gedela Vasudeva Rao, Srikakulam district bar association former presidents, Sistu Ramesh, Ponnada Venkata Ramana Rao, Indian association of lawyers state member, Kuna Annam Naidu and senior advocates were present.