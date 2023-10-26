Srikakulam: LI schemes deprive water to lands in tail-end areas

Srikakulam : Lift irrigation (LI) schemes are the main hurdle for supply of water to tail-end areas of Gotta barrage project in the district. The Gotta barrage is situated at Gotta village across the Vamsadhara river. The project has two main canals, Right Main Canal (RMC) and Left Main Canal (LMC).

Total ayacut area under the project is 2.48 lakh acre in the district. On LMC, a total of 26 LI schemes are running and on RMC, 10 LI schemes are running. Through these schemes water is drawn for the crops located in upland areas.

This year, as long dry spell is continuing, resulting drop in water level in the Gotta barrage project. In view of this, supply of water for crops in tail-end areas has become difficult.

Drawing water from main canals through the LI schemes is reducing availability of water to tail-end areas. “Previously, these LI schemes were constructed without any study on water availability. Because of this, these schemes have become main hurdle for supply of water to the actual ayacut area of the project,” said an officials of Vamsadhara river water project.

Vamsadhara river water project superintendent engineer Dola Tirumala Rao said in the wake of scanty rainfall and insufficient storage level of water in the Gotta barrage, they were facing difficult situation in carrying water up to tail-end areas. Moreover, water is being drawn through LI schemes, he added.