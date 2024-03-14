Live
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's call is final for us, says Kapu Sankshema Sangam
- ‘Mogali Rekulu’ actor RK Sagar comes with intense cop thriller ‘THE 100’
- Importance of healthy sleep for students
- Congress will win at Chevella Parliament, says Jagdishwar Goud
- Young officers should play role of engine of govt: CM Yogi Adityanath
- Indian Government Bans Over 18 OTT Platforms for Vulgar Content: Full List
- Kubera: Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dhanush's New Movie Shoot Begins in Bangkok
- 9 in 10 Indian recruiters plan new or replacement hiring in next 6 months
- TN Deepika distributes CMRF cheques to eligible in Hindupur
- Virtual revolution: How education will transformed by 2030
Just In
Srikakulam: Row over missing name on school building plaque
- • A follower of Speaker Sitaram protests over his wife’s name missing from the plaque
- • Speaker refuses to inaugurate building due to row
Srikakulam : Rifts surfaced among followers of YSRCP Amadalavalasa MLA and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram during inauguration of a school building in Amadalavalasa town.
One of the followers of the Speaker, A Umamahesh, raised objection over his wife A Chinni’s name being not appearing on the plaque of the building as she is chairperson for the parents committee (PC) of the school. The issue reached to Speaker and later the name of the chairperson of the PC was added with painting but the Umamahesh and his wife Chinni were not satisfied with adjustment. Meanwhile, a group of other leaders also entered into wordy duel with the Umamahesh.
Against this backdrop, the Speaker refused to inaugurate the school building. Umamahesh and his wife are accusing some YSRCP leaders of being behind missing of the name of the PC chairperson on the plaque.