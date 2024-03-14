Srikakulam: Row over missing name on school building plaque

Srikakulam : Rifts surfaced among followers of YSRCP Amadalavalasa MLA and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram during inauguration of a school building in Amadalavalasa town.

One of the followers of the Speaker, A Umamahesh, raised objection over his wife A Chinni’s name being not appearing on the plaque of the building as she is chairperson for the parents committee (PC) of the school. The issue reached to Speaker and later the name of the chairperson of the PC was added with painting but the Umamahesh and his wife Chinni were not satisfied with adjustment. Meanwhile, a group of other leaders also entered into wordy duel with the Umamahesh.

Against this backdrop, the Speaker refused to inaugurate the school building. Umamahesh and his wife are accusing some YSRCP leaders of being behind missing of the name of the PC chairperson on the plaque.