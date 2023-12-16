Srikakulam: Villagers demand ban on granite mining on Injandri hill

Srikakulam : Residents of four villages, Jalagalingupuram, Marripadu-C, Marripadu-Banjeeru and Mukundapuram villages of Meliaputti mandal in the district demanded the government to cancel permission for granite mining on Injadri hill. They gathered on the hill on Friday and performed pujas to the Goddess known as ‘Injadri Amma’.

Both women and men of the four villages reached the top of the hill at noon and offered special prayers to the deity on the occasion of auspicious Friday of Maargasira Masam.

Marripadu-C village surpanch Ravvala Anuradha, her husband Ravvala Ganapathi Rao, Mukundapuram village surpanch Savara Bhaskara Rao, Jana Sena activist Dukka Bala Raju, Rythu Coolie Sangham leader Byri Kurma Rao, local elders K Venkata Rao, N Shyamasundara Rao, K Laxminarayana, P Murali Krishna, K Janakamma, L Bhaskara Rao, representatives of local youth associations and Left parties’ activists explained importance of the goddess located on top of the hill. They elaborated that every year they are offering prayers on the peak of the hill before commencement of kharif season works and also at the time harvesting crops.

They alleged that officials of the departments concerned had issued granite mining permissions at the behest of ruling YSRCP leaders ignoring the sentiments and beliefs of the local people. They warned of intensifying agitation and taking up legal fight to protect the sanctity of Injadri hill if the officials do not cancel permissions.