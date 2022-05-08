Srimathi Vizag auditions on May 22

Visakhapatnam: MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav on Saturday unveiled a poster of 'Srimathi Vizag' contest auditions to be held in the city on May 22. The MLC attended as chief guest for the programme held here on Saturday.

The event is jointly organised by Race Entertainments, Dreams Entertainments.

The poster was unveiled by Vizag Journalist Forum president Gantla Srinu Babu, YSRCP women leader Pedada Ramani Kumari, event managers Dadi Ravi Kumar and Ashraf Khan and film actor Deepak Saroj.

Models from the city Bonda Sandhya Rani, Sowjanya, Shilpa Nayak, Muskan and Charisma attended the poster launch.

Those who are interested in contesting in the pageant can contact 9393936465 or 9948911427.