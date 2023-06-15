Steps are on to make Vizag plastic-free zone

Visakhapatnam: About 623- kg of single-use plastic has been seized by special teams in Visakhapatnam and Rs 5.5 lakh penalty has been imposed, said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma. Briefing the media on the progress of the ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign here on Wednesday, the Commissioner said several plans are made to make Visakhapatnam a ‘No Plastic Zone.’

Eco Vizag campaign has launched with an aim to promote eco clean, eco green, eco blue, eco zero plastic and eco zero pollution, Saikanth Varma mentioned.

As part of eco zero pollution, the Commissioner said 10 electric auto rickshaws were introduced on the Beach road for door-to-door garbage collection. He stated that 65 more such vehicles would be made available from July 1.

Further, Saikanth Varma said a meeting was held with hotel owners to stop the use of single use plastic, and there was a good response received from them. The hoteliers assured the Commissioner that they would not use any plastic bags in hotels and other restaurants, The GVMC Commissioner stated. Apart from that, the Commissioner revealed that the products made by tribal women with leaves would be supplied to them as an alternative. Keeping the rainy season in view, Saikanth Varma mentioned that a drive would be conducted on plantation across the city.

The Corporation Commissioner said 119 people in the sanitation department were given employment. A decision would be taken in the council to provide employment to the children of sanitation employees under compassionate grounds, the Commissioner assured.

Meanwhile, the GVMC removed shops along the footpaths to build a 60-feet road from Jagdamba junction to Victoria Hospital junction. The Commissioner said the eviction process would be carried according to the norms.