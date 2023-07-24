Streams overflowing in Alluri district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari and tributary Sabari rivers are overflowing due to flooding in the flooded Mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. In Chinturu Mandal, there is a situation overflowing over the banks of the Kadham stream, Sokuleru, and Kuiguru streams. Kunavaram Mandal Kondarajupeta Causeway flooded. As the water reached the road, traffic was blocked for 15 villages. Locals want boats to be docked here. Annavaram stream in VR Puram Mandal has crossed the danger level. Due to its upheaval, the people of the surrounding villages are facing hardships as the causeway is washed away.

Meanwhile, A private travel bus carrying about 40 passengers from Odisha to AP got stuck in the flood on the bridge at Kuiguru stream in Chinturu mandal. It is known that flood water has been flowing on this bridge for four days. As the driver tried to cross the bridge in the water, the bus got stuck in the middle of the flood water. The alert passengers got down from the bus and escaped unharmed. The bus was pulled out with a Poclainer.