Students encouraged to remain curious

Visakhapatnam: Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant highlighted that the legal profession is among the most complex and significant, demanding not only intellect, but also strength of spirit.

Addressing the gathering of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) convocation for 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th batches held here on Friday, he thanked parents, mentors, and friends, who stood by the graduates, and spoke about the journey of self-discovery, emphasising the importance of authenticity over destination. Drawing from personal experiences, he encouraged students to remain curious, embrace change, and define success on their own terms.

Supreme Court Judge Justice JK Maheshwari urged graduates to pause and appreciate the support of professors, friends, staff, and parents. Emphasising that law is more than a career, he encouraged students to have the courage to forge their own path, reminding them that law empowers them to shape the world as it ought to be, he added.

High Court Chief Justice and DSNLU Chancellor Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Supreme Court Judges Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice P Sri Narasimha graced the event as guests of honour and congratulated all the graduates and shared words of wisdom as they embarked on a new chapter of their journey. DSNLU Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) D Surya Prakash expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests, faculty, students, and parents for their contribution to making the event a memorable celebration of learning and excellence. On the occasion, degrees were conferred upon the graduating students of five batches, marking a milestone in their academic and professional journey. In recognition of academic excellence, gold medals and silver medals were awarded to toppers in various subjects, celebrating their outstanding accomplishments.