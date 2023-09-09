Students encouraged to set up eco clubs

Visakhapatnam: Eco clubs with 50 students should be formed in each high school so that every student can lead an eco-friendly life, said Additional General Manager (Projects) of ECHO India Deepa Jha.

National Green Corps and ECHO India jointly organised a training programme with National Green Corps coordinators of the state for two days that concluded on Friday at the Visakhapatnam Public Library in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepa Jha mentioned that more clubs are being formed to save natural resources and make necessary efforts to conserve the resources for future generations.

The coordinators will train the students of classes VIII and IX across the country on environmental issues, she mentioned. The efforts should be made to preserve the natural resources for the conservation of biodiversity, she added.

Further, Deepa Jha said their organisation works to create awareness on environmental issues at international level.

National Green Corps state coordinator P Neelakantaiah said that eco clubs work on five main aspects, including on air, water, waste management, energy management and biodiversity conservation.

Regional Joint Director of School Education M Jyoti Kumari opined that the training was very useful as students can do their bit to protect the environment. The coordinators are requested to create awareness on environmental protection in educational institutions.

Visakhapatnam Deputy Educational Officer Gauri Shankar and District Science Officer K Prasad participated in the programme.