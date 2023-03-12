Students spend a day with orphans

A group of students spent a day with orphaned boys and girls making their day by engaging in a host of fun-filled activities. Rotaract Club of Vizag and Sun International jointly organised a programme at Leena Charitable Trust here on Saturday in collaboration with Rotary Club Vizag Couples. As part of the celebrations, nutritional food was served to the children. Two pressure cookers were donated to the orphanage on the occasion. Later, a cake was cut marking birthday celebrations of a girl at the orphanage. Representatives of the clubs Asha Jasti, Nitya Jasti, VVS Praveen and students participated in the programme.



