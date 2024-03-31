Sullurpeta: Inefficient CM must go, declares Chandrababu Naidu

Sullurpeta : Describing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘inefficient administrator’, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that chief minister like Jagan is not suitable for democracy as he ruled the state with vindictive attidude in the last five years.

As part of his Praja Galam campaign, TDP chief addressed huge public gathering at Naidupet town of Sllurpeta constituency on Saturday. Chandrababu Naidu said that all sections in the state are feeling insecure of their lives due to undemocratic and constitutional ways of the ruling party.



He alleged that 6,000 Dalits have been attacked and 83 were killed during five years of YSRCP rule.

He said scores of people are dying after consuming spurious liquor being sold in AP in the name of bizarre and ridiculous names like ‘Boom Boom’, 'President Medal' owned by the government and sold at abnormal prices. He recalled that during TDP rule the cost of qauarter of liquor of company brands was just Rs 60 whereas as 'Jagan branded' spurious liquor is now Rs 200, that too only in cash and without bills.

TDP chief alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues have minted money by making Andhra Pradesh a hub of ganja and narcotic smuggling. Naidu said that instead of concentrating on the development of the state, Jagan was crippling the state financily by bringing Rs 13 lakh crores loans mortgaging government properties, even the Secretariat.



He urged the volunteeres to be neutral without working for any political party in the elections and they would be given better position after TDP comes to power in 2024 elections.



Naidu appealed to the people to defeat YSRCP nominee Keliveti Sanjeevaiah in the ensuing election as he had not done anything for the Sullurpeta despite getting elected twice, instead looted the public money by encouraging anti-social activities like ganja, sand, Illicit liqior, subsidy rice mafia and cricket betting in the constituency.



The TDP national president urged the people to exercise their franchise in favour of TDP candidate Nelavala Vijayasree in the interest of developing the constituency in all fronts.

