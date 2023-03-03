Summit of top honchos

The state government is pinning high hopes on the Global Investors Summit (GIS), scheduled on March 3 and 4 in the port city of Visakhapatnam, for investments, jobs and infrastructure. A galaxy of industry captains and Union ministers are set to descend on AP's largest city. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Kishan Reddy, and Mukesh Ambani, K M Birla, Sanjiv Bajaj and Sajjan Jindal are some of the top industrialists confirmed to participate.





Renowned representatives from Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Oberoi Group, Renew Power, Cyient, The India Cements Ltd, Apollo Hospitals, Parley for the Oceans and a co-founder of Tesla Inc among others will mark their presence. The people's great expectations for major investment announcements may take shape at the two-day summit. Besides regular sectors, the summit has lined up a series of sessions on technologies such as green hydrogen, electronic mobility, start-ups, industrial and logistics infrastructure, electronics, aerospace and defence.





The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnam and Western Australia will host country sessions, even as a special high-level session on transformative food systems will also be held on the side-lines. Other sessions will deliberate on petroleum and petrochemicals, higher education, tourism and hospitality, skill development, textiles, apparels, pharmaceuticals and life sciences.





Over time, the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has developed over 534 industrial estates with facilities such as power, water, ETP, STP, plug-and-play and other essential amenities. Hitherto, these estates have accommodated 18,725 units which have invested Rs 50,000 crore to employ four lakh people. Andhra Pradesh is the only state with three industrial corridors ie, Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru where we have 48,000 acres of land for industrial allocation," said AP Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath.



