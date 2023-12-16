Tadepalli: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over Rs 30L ex gratia to kin of deceased constable

Tadepalli : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 30 lakh to the wife and son of constable Satya Kumar who died while on duty.

DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy said that the constable died on the spot when a tree branch fell on him at Malinenipatnam village near Bhakarapet. The DGP took the incident to the notice of the Chief Minister who granted Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to the family members of the constable.

The Chief Minister handed over the cheque to the wife of Sirivella Raji and son Santosh Kumar at the camp office on Friday. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to issue an order to provide a job to Santosh Kumar after he completed the graduation.