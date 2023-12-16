Live
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
Just In
Tadepalli: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over Rs 30L ex gratia to kin of deceased constable
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 30 lakh to the wife and son of constable Satya Kumar who died while on duty.
Tadepalli : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 30 lakh to the wife and son of constable Satya Kumar who died while on duty.
DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy said that the constable died on the spot when a tree branch fell on him at Malinenipatnam village near Bhakarapet. The DGP took the incident to the notice of the Chief Minister who granted Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to the family members of the constable.
The Chief Minister handed over the cheque to the wife of Sirivella Raji and son Santosh Kumar at the camp office on Friday. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to issue an order to provide a job to Santosh Kumar after he completed the graduation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS