TDP fields Gondu Sankar from Srikakulam; Govinda Rao gets Pathapatnam ticket

Srikakulam : Ending a long suspense, TDP high command allotted the ticket for Srikakulam Assembly constituency to party leader Gondu Sankar.

His name was announced in the third list of the party which was released on Friday.

Gondu Sankar is a follower of TDP State president K Atchannaidu and Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu. With the blessings of the two leaders, Sankar secured the ticket. On the other hand, former TDP MLA Gunda Laxmi Devi was upset over the development and may contest as an Independent candidate from Srikakulam Assembly constituency.

The TDP also fielded Mamidi Govinda Rao for Pathapatnam Assembly constituency. In Pathapatnam, former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana and Mamidi Govinda Rao had put in efforts for the party ticket. Finally, Govinda Rao succeeded in getting the ticket following the support extended by TDP State president K Atchannaidu and party MP K Rammohan Naidu.

Kalamata Venkata Ramana and Mamidi Govinda Rao both belong to the Turpukapu community. However, Venkata Ramana was dejected over the party decision and he is likely to decide his future course of action soon.