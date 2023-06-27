TDP holds Bhavishyat ki Guarantee public meeting in Vizag, takes a dig at YSRCP govt

Telugu Desam Party, which is going all outto defeat YSRCP in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh has started taking the manifesto released under the name BavishyatKi Guarantee during Mahanadu.

As part of it the TDP leaders on Tuesday held a public meeting at Old Gajuwaka junction in Visakhapatnam and they would start the bus yatra to take the manifesto into the public. Former Ministers Ganta Srinivas Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana, Anitha, Visakha District TDP President Palla Srinivas Rao, MLC Chiranjeevi Rao, Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Joint Visakha TDP Leaders were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that Chef Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of deceiving the people in the name of three capitals and opined that there is no right for the latter to step in Visakhapatnam. Palla Srinivas Rao accused YSRCP leaders of looting valuable lands in Visakhapatnam in the name of administrative capital and found fault with theYSRCP government for not stopping theprivatization of the steel plant. and selling of shares in Gangavaram port.

MLC Chiranjeevi Rao was also enraged against the YSRCP government stating that the condition of the people of the state is not good and alleged that the law and order in the state is disrupted. On this occasion, Chiranjeevi Rao asked the people to have a debate among themselves on the mini Manifesto and support the TDP.