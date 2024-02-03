TDP-JSP combine will triumph, Konathala exudes confidence

Visakhapatnam : Former minister and Jana Sena Party leader Konathala Ramakrishna mentioned that talks are on to adjust up to 30 per cent of seats between the JSP and TDP from panchayats to MLA, MLC to Rajya Sabha as part of the 'Common Minimum Political Programme'.

Sharing his views with select media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he expressed hope that the talks would conclude in an amicable manner soon and it would be favourable to both the parties.

Focusing on core issues of the State and through a common agenda, the JSP leader said the TDP and JSP would soon come before the people of Andhra Pradesh. The former minister mentioned that the JSP would go to the polls by giving assurance on issues like Polavaram project, privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, backwardness of North Andhra and other irrigation projects.

Speaking about Polavaram, he said he expected the YSRCP government to complete the multipurpose project within two years after coming to power. “But all the expectations were dashed,” he said.

Ramakrishna recalled that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had initiated the project, while his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was expected to complete it. However, Jagan’s government missed a golden opportunity of dedicating the project to the nation after its completion, he pointed out.

Ramakrishna commended the TDP as a large part of the Polavaram project was completed during its regime and in a record time of four years. Irrigation projects need to be executed seasonally and the works should not be stopped abruptly, he opined.

Talking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), he felt if the VSP had its own captive mines; the economic condition of the industry would have been totally different. He said that during his tenure as an MP, mines were not given much priority and no one brought the matter to him back then.

Further, the JSP leader alleged that without allotting own mines and not taking steps to merge the plant with SAIL or NMDC, the Union government is deliberately pushing the VSP into financial losses. He recalled that in the past, all political parties had fought unitedly for the protection of steel plant when it had suffered financial losses. Similar dedicated fight is necessary once again to save the VSP, he added.

However, he mentioned that he still has no clarity whether he would contest or not in the polls. He informed that it would be appropriate to talk about it once the list of candidates gets finalised. Although he did not make any conditions when he met JSP chief Pawan Kalayan, Ramakrishna expressed his willingness to work in any capacity and take up the responsibility assigned by the party.

The former minister stated that there are several people’s issues in North Andhra and he requested Pawan Kalyan to adopt the region.