TDP leader Palla's building demolished in Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials demolished a multi-storey under construction building belonging to TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday.

The building is being constructed at Old Gajuwaka junction. GVMC staff with police protection reached the spot in the early hours on Sunday and started demolishing the building. A major part of the building was removed in the process.

The GVMC officials said the building was constructed in violation of municipal regulations as it had no proper setbacks maintained and they had issued notices several times but Palla denied them.

Former MLA Srinivasa Rao said no prior notice was issued to him and demanded the GVMC staff to take an oath at the Goddess temple if they had issued any notice. TDP activists and leaders reached there on a large-scale to oppose the demolition.