TDP opposes mortgaging of government assets in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Members of TDP's Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Committee staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam on Saturday against mortgaging of government assets in Visakhapatnam to raise funds under the banner of 'Vizag for Sale.'

Terming the move as unwarranted and inappropriate, Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said the concept of mortgaging government properties to fund the welfare schemes was unheard of.

He pointed out that if people did not respond and come together to put up a collective fight, houses given to the poor during the TDP regime would also be mortgaged.

The MLA mentioned that the government which is supposed to protect public property is acting against the policy.

Party's Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Committee president Palla Srinivasa Rao pointed out that lack of experience in administration was pushing the ruling party to make such inappropriate decisions.

He alleged that instead of developing Visakhapatnam district, the ruling party was mortgaging public properties.

The TDP leaders who gathered at the venue raised slogans against the State government.

Raising slogans against the mortgaging of government properties and privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and holding posters, the TDP leaders, MLAs, MLCs, constituency in-charge, district party leaders and corporators took part in the dharna.