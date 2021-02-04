TDP opposes privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant

Amaravati: Former minister and TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday strongly objected to the Central government's decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant without considering the sentiments of the people of north Andhra region.

Ayyanna Patrudu termed it as 'regrettable' on the part of the Centre to give away the Vizag Steel which was seen as the pride of AP for decades.

It should not be forgotten that over 24,000 farmers sacrificed their precious lands for the Steel Plant at that time and their valuable contribution was going waste now.

In a statement here, the TDP leader demanded the Union government review its decision considering the wishes of the local people. In the past, there was an agitation for protecting the Steel Plant. Even Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu had participated in that stir at that time. Now the time had come once again for the people to rise above their political affiliations in order to prevent privatisation of Vizag Steel.

Ayyanna Patrudu recalled how the steel plant has long been seen as a symbol of self-respect for AP. The ruling YSRCP failed to stop the privatisation move. The Chief Minister and his MPs could not bring any project or funds for Polavaram or capital city in the recent Union Budget. Despite having 28 MPs in the Parliament, the YSRCP was failing to ensure a better deal for the AP people at the national level, he said.

The TDP leader deplored that the Chief Minister had promised to bring the Special Category Status for AP by bending the neck of the Central government if his party was given 25 MPs. Now the party has got 28 MPs but there was no SCS so far nor there was any hope in future he said adding Jagan owed an explanation to the public on this count.