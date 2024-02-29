Live
TDP suffers setback in Konaseema district
Two leaders, ex-minister Gollapalli Surya Rao and N Stalin Babu, join the YSRCP
Rajamahendravaram : The TDP suffered a setback in Konaseema district on Wednesday as party leaders Gollapalli Surya Rao and Nelapudi Stalin Babu joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Wednesday.
Stalin Babu contested as P Gannavaram's TDP candidate in the 2019 elections. This time also he expected a TDP ticket. But Stalin Babu was disappointed when the TDP chose Saripella Rajesh as the candidate for P Gannavaram.
Former minister Gollapalli Surya Rao has resigned from the TDP and joined the YSRCP. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy personally welcomed him into the YSRCP.
Gollapalli explained about the adverse conditions he faced within the TDP. He found fault with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary Lokesh for ignoring him.
Having shifted his loyalty to the ruling party, Gollapalli vowed to work tirelessly for strengthening the YSRCP under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
It is said that Gollapalli Surya Rao is likely to be allotted the YSRCP ticket for Razole constituency and Stalin Babu for P Gannavaram seat. The party has already declared Vipparthi Venugopal as the in-charge of YSRCP for P Gannavaram. However, with Stalin Babu joining the ruling party, the YSRCP leadership may change the contesting candidate.