Temporary tent at GVMC Gandhi statue went up in flames

Visakhapatnam: A temporary tent of the steel plant protesters at GVMC Gandhi statue went up in flames on Sunday morning.

The tent was where the Ukku protesters used to stage a dharna to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation since March first week.



However, the entire tent was flattened in the mishap. ''A complaint was lodged with the II Town police station as we suspect the involvement of miscreants engaged in anti-social activities in the fire mishap,'' said CH. Narasinga Rao, chairman of Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.



The trade union leaders in the city, who staged a dharna to stop VSP from its strategic sale since March 2, mentioned that their agitation will continue until the Centre withdraws its decision on VSP.





