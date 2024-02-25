Live
Time to send YSRCP packing: BJP
- 1. Party starts 5-day Praja Poru Yatra
- 2. Party leaders urge people not to commit mistake again by voting for YSRCP in the next polls
Nellore : Speakers in the BJP’s Praja Poru Yatra (PPY) called upon the people not to commit the mistake again to vote for YSRCP. This gives a clear indication that the BJP has decided to come out of the shadow of YSRCP and make it clear that they were not supporting the ruling party in any way.
BJP district unit launched a five-day PPY at Venkateswarapuram in the city on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP district president P Surendra Reddy said that time had come to unseat YSRCP from power otherwise people may have to leave Andhra Pradesh.
BJP state vice-president Vakati Narayana Reddy said that all sections in AP are in fear and panic due to anti-people policies being implemented by ruling party.
The BJP leader pointed out that giving a go by to development Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy looted the public money using power.
Namami Ganga state convener Midathala Ramesh alleged that it has become common practice for YSRCP leaders to grab assigned lands.
BJP district president Vamsidhar Reddy appealed to people to extend cooperation for Narendra Modi for third time.