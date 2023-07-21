Live
TNSF calls for bandh on July 25
Visakhapatnam: Opposing the anti-student policies of the YSRCP government, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) State president MV Pranav Gopal gave a call to all educational institutions to extend their support to the bandh scheduled on July 25.
Demanding steps to be taken to prevent rise in fee in private and corporate educational institutions, he appealed to the government to take appropriate measures to collect fees as prescribed by the government.
The TNSF leader stressed that there is a need to take immediate action against private and corporate educational institutions operating without government permission. He demanded release of the arrears of education and accommodation allowance at the earliest.
Stating that the welfare hostels are in a bad condition, Pranav Gopal demanded that the government should modernise and provide better accommodation facilities. A mega DSC should be announced and the appointments of junior lecturers, degree lecturers and assistant professors should be taken up immediately, Pranav Gopal demanded.