TNSF president lodges a complaint against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over jobs

Visakhapatnam: AP TNSF (Telugu Naidu Student Federation) president Pranav Gopal lodged a complaint against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at MVP police station here for not fulfilling the promise of filling 2.30 lakh jobs in the state to the unemployed youth as assured during his padyatra before elections.

Pranav Gopal said cases under Section 420 should be filed against the Chief Minister for cheating the unemployed youth. He demanded that the GO No 39 be cancelled with immediate effect.

Further, the TNSF president sought the release of the notification to fill up all the 2.30 lakh jobs. "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trampling upon the genuine right of the people to express protest by getting them arrested. Across the state, police officials are arresting and harassing the youth and students who are protesting under the banner of TNSF and Telugu Yuvata," he pointed out.

The police are working as agents of the YSRCP party, Pranav Gopal alleged, demanding filling up of teacher posts with a mega DSC and a release of notification to fill up the 13,000 police posts.