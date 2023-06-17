Toy train 'Visakha Darshan' relaunched

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) circular toy train christened as 'Visakha Darshan' at Kailasagiri Hill Park has been relaunched.

Along with VMRDA Chairperson Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala, Visakhapatnam District Collector and VMRDA Commissioner A. Mallikarjuna flagged off the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said the train service was suspended for a while. ''However, it has now been restored and made available for the visitors, tourists and people of Visakhapatnam. Visitors can access the train for every 30 minutes from 9 am to 9 pm every day for sightseeing and can avail the facility henceforth,'' he added.

Along with the Collector, VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala and other officials travelled in the train.

VMRDA Joint Commissioner V Ravindra, secretary Rangaiah and superintendent engineer Balaram participated in the relaunch.