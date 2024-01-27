Trade union leaders want Pawan to contest in Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam : A section of trade union leaders of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) appealed to Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan that he should contest from Gajuwaka in the ensuing polls. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee member and Janshakti Mazdoor Sabha vice-president Varasala Srinivasa Rao said that people want Pawan Kalyan to contest from Gajuwaka again in order to save the plant from getting sold. A number of VSP employees are waiting to elect a leader who keeps flags and agendas aside and gives importance to the aspirations of the people, he added. Srinivasa Rao stated that Pawan Kalyan is the only leader who not only held a meeting in support of the Ukku stir with lakhs of people but also organised a hunger strike protest in Mangalagiri state party office and boosted the morale of those carrying out Ukku stir.

Democratic Employees Union general secretary David mentioned that if Pawan Kalyan files a nomination from Gajuwaka this election, the steel workers would take the responsibility of making him win. He expressed hope that the JSP chief can find a solution for the future of workers by retaining the plant as a PSU.

DSEU union leader PLN Laxman Rao opined that the JSP chief has the guts to bring sentiments of Andhra people to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.