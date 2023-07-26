Trainee IAS officers visit VPA

Visakhapatnam: As a part of a study tour, a batch of 10 trainee IAS officers visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Wednesday.

Deputy Chairperson of VPA Durgesh Kumar Dubey made a PowerPoint presentation to the visiting team and briefed it on the infrastructure facilities available, methods in handling of cargo, modernisation /mechanisation, green initiatives like covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage treatment plant for internal/industrial purpose and smart port initiatives, etc., in Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

The trainee IAS team thanked the VPA team for the port’s expertise and activities. Heads of Departments and senior officers of VPA participated.