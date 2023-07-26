Trainee IAS officers visit VPA

Live
- Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
- Rains continue to lash Vizag
- Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
- Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
- Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
- Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
- TS agriculture delegation meets Prof Swaminathan
- TSRTC introduces T9-30 ticket, passengers can travel 30 km radius for 12 hours
- Indian Navy Quiz G20 THINQ
- Moderate to heavy rains lash AP
Visakhapatnam: As a part of a study tour, a batch of 10 trainee IAS officers visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Wednesday.
Deputy Chairperson of VPA Durgesh Kumar Dubey made a PowerPoint presentation to the visiting team and briefed it on the infrastructure facilities available, methods in handling of cargo, modernisation /mechanisation, green initiatives like covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage treatment plant for internal/industrial purpose and smart port initiatives, etc., in Visakhapatnam Port Authority.
The trainee IAS team thanked the VPA team for the port’s expertise and activities. Heads of Departments and senior officers of VPA participated.
