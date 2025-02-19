Live
- Take stringent measures to control crime: SP
- Rajiv Kumar demits office
- ‘Working on prisoners’ future’
- Amid summer crisis BWSSB to impose fines for drinking water wastage
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy took holy dip at Sangam
- Collector inspects hospital
- Officials attack tribal locality, remove huts in wee hours
- Your Daily Horoscope for February 19, 2025: Astrological Guidance & Predictions
- HC seeks replies over steps for testing accused, minor survivors
- Revanth concerned over tardy Vemulawada temple expansion works
Just In
Training held on poll duties for POs and APOs
RO and district collector calls for observing election rules without any deviation and their awareness
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam returning officer and Visakhapatnam district collector M N Harendhira Prasad instructed authorities concerned to be vigilant while performing election duties.
Organising the first phase of the training programme for North Andhra Teachers MLC elections here on Tuesday, the Collector underlined that despite the experience the officials have, there is no scope for negligence while performing election duties.
The district collector suggested that election rules have to be followed without any deviation and officials should be aware of them.
The returning officer made it clear that the election exercise should be followed according to the orders of the Election
Commission and decisions should not be made individually.
There are some differences between ballot and EVMs polling process and ROs and AROs should understand them without fail, Harendhira Prasad stressed.
ARO and district revenue officer BH Bhavani Shankar and the election nodal officer Sudhasagar clarified the doubts of the POs and APOs.
The day before the polling and polling day and after the polling, duties to be carried out were explained through a digital presentation.
Election cell officials and staff participated in the training programme.