Trains cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted

Visakhapatnam: Owing to safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, some of the trains have been cancelled.

They include Kakinada- Visakhapatnam passenger special (17267) leaving Kakinada till September 4; Visakhapatnam-Kakinada passenger special (17268) leaving Visakhapatnam till September 4;

Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam passenger special (07466) leaving Rajahmundry till September 4; Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger special (07467) leaving Visakhapatnam till September 4;

Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday express (22701) leaving Visakhapatnam till September 4; Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam Uday express leaving Vijayawada till September 4; Guntur - Visakhapatnam Simhadri express (17239) leaving Guntur till September 4; Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express (17240) leaving Visakhapatnam till September 5; Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam (17219) leaving Machilipatnam till September 3; Visakhapatnam- Machilipatnam (17220) leaving Visakhapatnam till September 4 will be cancelled.

Diversion of trains

The following trains will run in a diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town- Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.

Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express (13351) leaving Dhanbad on September 1st, 2nd, 5th, 8th and 9th will run in a diverted route. Stoppage eliminated Tadepalligudem, Eluru.

Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru express (12889) leaving Tata Nagar on September 8th and 15th will run in a diverted route; Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express (18637) leaving Hatia on September 2nd and 9th will run in a diverted route. Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express (12835) leaving Hatia on September 5 will also run in a diverted route.

Partial cancellation

Some of the trains have been partially cancelled. They include Tirupati-Visakhapatnam double decker express (22708) leaving Tirupati on September 1 and 3 will be short terminated at Samalkot.

Visakhapatnam – Tirupati double decker express (22707) leaving Visakhapatnam on September 3 and 5 will start from Samalkot instead of Visakhapatnam.

Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal express (12718) leaving Vijayawada till September 4 will be short terminated at Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Ratnachal express (12717) will start from Anakapalle instead of Visakhapatnam till September 4.