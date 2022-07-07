Transgenders spread public awareness on traffic

Visakhapatnam: Even as many look down upon the community, transgender persons took a step forward to do their bit to society.

Disturbed by the fact that many continue to lose their lives in road accidents, the community decided to bring in traffic awareness, joining hands with the NGO representatives.

Holding banners that read 'don't jump the signals,' 'donate blood but not on roads,' the transgender persons drew the attention of the passer-by at the highway who, for a change, gave an appreciative look towards the community members.

For quite a while, Dharani Social Welfare Society and Goonj, an NGO, have been engaging transgender persons in various community-based works at frequent intervals. This time, the focus is on traffic awareness.

Taking part in the voluntary work, the transgender persons mention that they felt nice to earn respect from people. "Normally, we are used to disgusted stares when we approach commuters on the road. But now, the scenario is different. Wish, we could get involved in such social work quite often," they say, before urging the passer-by to fasten helmets and avoid overloading vehicles by clapping loudly.

Appreciating their involvement, the society representatives mention that it would be a constant exercise to engage the transgender persons in the voluntary work. "For apparent reasons, they are the most neglected community. The objective is to engage them in a constructive manner and help them earn dignity," says B Hari Venkata Ramana, secretary of Dharani.