Transport facilities highlighted at UMI conference

Visakhapatnam; Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Joint Commissioner K Ramesh participated in the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo-2025 held in Delhi organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

They represented the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to the national conference.

During the conference, VMRDA chairperson and Joint Commissioner explained the present transport facilities in Greater Visakhapatnam, which is developing rapidly.

Later, they briefed Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar that the detailed project report for the Metro Rail project is being drafted with the initiative of the Central and State Governments.

They informed about the efforts made to improve transport facilities and control traffic within the VMRDA region.

As part of the national conference, Pranav Gopal and Ramesh visited an exhibition on the ongoing metro rail projects of various states.

They enquired about the details of the metro projects underway in the respective states.