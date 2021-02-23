Tribals can now avail free transport facility in Korukonda

Visakhapatnam: At a time when it is challenging to provide a transport facility in the LWE-affected areas, the authorities concerned made an effort to offer it free of cost for the benefit of the tribals.

The first ever RTC bus will soon ply along the routes of Dharakonda and Gummurevula.

Known to be a Maoist citadel, the region has so far been deprived of the transport facility due to bad roads coupled with the Maoists' threat.

Thanks to the untiring efforts of the district police, Integrated Tribal Development Agency and the RTC, the locals finally gain access to a bus service that too for free.

Close to 4,000 people can now utilise the transport facility as the bus is going to make three-four trips a day from Dharakonda to Gummurevula.

With the trial run already hitting the roads of Korukonda, inhabitants here heave a sigh of relief as they can avail the facility and frequent the shandies at Korukonda which is a hub for such open markets.

"Notwithstanding the Maoists' threat in the LWE-affected areas, people here look forward to availing amenities. Most of them belong to weaker sections," says Vidya Sagar Naidu, Chintapalli Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Earlier, the district police had accelerated the construction of Korukonda road. Soon, another three more roads will be laid, including a blacktop road at Jerella along with the ones at Duppulawada and Gorrilova.

"The three roads are nearing completion. This apart, Konga Pakala bridge construction was recently readied. With this, 60 villages can access the bridge. Earlier, the area used to get submerged during heavy rains. Now, with the bridge in place, the submergence problem has come to an end," elaborates the ASP.

Even near Korukonda Maoist Stupam, the police force never travelled on a four-wheeler. Now, the place paints a picture of contrast. The officials mention that making use of the bus facility is an indication of the tribals yearning to quit Maoist ideology and usher in the mainstream.

With the encouragement of the Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao, the police plan to improve amenities in LWE-affected areas further.