TTD OSD Dollar Seshadri passes away in Port city Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam OSD Dollar Seshadri passed away in Visakhapatnam on Monday morning.

Dollar Seshadri, who was attending a Karthika Dipotsavam function in Visakhapatnam was dead on Monday morning due to heart attack while he was on the way to the hospital for treatment. Dollar Seshadri, who has been serving Srivastava since 1978, retired in 2007. However, Seshadri's services continued as OSD as it was mandatory for the Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD).

Dollar Seshadri was in Swami's service till his last breath. TTD's Additional EO Dharma Reddy expressed concern that the death of Dollar Seshadri was a great loss to TTD. The tragedy came just days before the grand event of Karthika Dipotsavam on Monday at RK Beach.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Jawahar Reddy and Sharda Chairperson Swarupanandendra Saraswati are attending the event. About 5,000 devotees are expected to attend. Passes are being issued to devotees through MVP Colony TTD e-counter.