Two government hospitals get NABH accreditation

Visakhapatnam: Two government hospitals in Visakhapatnam got National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation from Andhra Pradesh.

GHMC (Government Hospital for Mental Care) and Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) hospitals received an accreditation granted by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

NABH is a division of the Quality Council of India (QCI). It is set up to accredit hospitals, healthcare centres, blood donation centres, AYUSH hospitals and healthcare units operating at various levels across the country based on their quality standards.

The accreditation is granted to the hospitals after a thorough examination of their compliance with the criteria prescribed by the Centre and confirming that the hospitals are in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP). The duration of the accreditation continues for three years.

In order to get NABH certification, hospitals must meet quality standards in eight different parameters. The two hospitals in Visakhapatnam met the parameters set, including service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management, quality health services management and patient safety. The board granted accreditation to both the hospitals after confirming that they were in compliance with the strict standards.

About 300 OP patients from across North Andhra would visit Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) hospital on a daily basis. Following the grant of accreditation, the hospitals would receive more funds so that they would be developed further infrastructure-wise. Even under Arogyasri Scheme, 10 percent extra allotment would be facilitated as a part of the grant.