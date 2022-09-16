Two indigenous DsVs to join Indian Navy’s fleet

Visakhapatnam: The indigenously designed Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) are all set to join the Indian Navy's fleet next. The contract for the construction of the two vessels was signed with the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in 2018 to the tune of Rs 2,392.94 crore. The first-of-its-kind indigenously-designed vessels have been built following the Indian Register of Shipping Naval rules.

Designed with advanced equipment for diving operations, each DSV is equipped with a twin shaft controllable pitch propeller configuration with two diesel engines of 5.4 MW and five diesel generators with a total capacity of 12 MW. With a length of 119.4-m, breadth of 22.8-m, depth of 10.4-m and speed of 18-knot, the DSVs will be capable of sustained patrolling and carrying out search and rescue operations.

Once commissioned, the DSVs will be deployed for deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations. Capable of transiting on all headings up to Sea State 7 and undertaking diving operations up to Sea State 4, the mission-specific equipment on board includes two (six-man) recompression chamber complex, a submersible decompression chamber, a diving bell and a deep submergence rescue vehicle. Supported by ROV and side scan sonar, the ship will be capable of undertaking operations with advanced light helicopter/naval utility helicopter.

HSL has marched ahead in making progress in indigenising equipment for ship construction projects by implementing PPO 2020, purchase preference to Indian vendors, iDEX, TDF under Make in India Policy. So far, 80 defence products worth Rs 800 crore have been uploaded by the HSL on Srijan portal. Of them, over 20 products worth Rs 123 crore have already been indigenised. The two majestic DSVs will be dedicated to the nation as its launch is scheduled on September 22.