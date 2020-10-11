Two killed, six injured after a lorry collides parked vehicle in Visakhapatnam

Two killed, six injured in a road mishap in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Going into details, two persons were killed and several others injured when a lorry collided head-on with a parked vehicle at Hanumanthawaka junction in Visakhapatnam.

The lorry that was heading towards Madhurawada when it lost control and collided with the parked vehicles. It is learnt that the incident happened due to the brake failure of lorry. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital. However, the details of the dead are yet to be known.

Since it's a Sunday, the traffic movement is comparatively less and hence a major loss of life has been averted. The police arrived at the incident spot and brought the situation under control.