UAC gives nod to pharma companies to manufacture Covid drugs

Visakhapatnam: Unit Approval Committee (UAC) of VSEZ, at Visakhapatnam, chaired by its Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy convened a WebEx meeting for the SEZs for the State of Andhra Pradesh on Friday from its administrative building at Duvvada, which was attended by the members of UAC from the State, besides Jt DGFT, Drugs Department, JDC and ADCs virtually.

The UAC in its meeting accorded approvals for various units located in Duvvada, and initially ratified the approvals given to Dr Reddy's Lab, for making of 10.5 lakh Remdesivir vials, which will come into markets in August, and later approved the proposals for making anti-cancer drug "Eribulin Mesylate" injection with annual capacity of 1.28 lakh vials from Duvvada unit of Gland Pharma which will in turn earn an additional NFE to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum. Similarly, the UAC has now granted approval for M/s Constel Manufacturing to go in for making of jewellery by sourcing raw material at Duvvada, which is now basically into "Laser Cutting & Polishing of Synthetic or Laboratory Grown diamonds" and will earn an additional NFE of Rs 2.75 crore. Reddy said the UAC has also accorded approval to M/s Salora Active Pharma Sciences in APSEZ Atchutapuram for making of Intermediates of Favipiravir, Uridine intermediate of Molnufiravir of 8000 kg/ month to M/s Laurus Labs, Atchutapuram and both are an important covid drugs.