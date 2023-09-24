  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani interacts with volunteers

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani interacts with volunteers
x
Highlights

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani interacted with volunteers and social media influencers in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani interacted with volunteers and social media influencers in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Taking part in the 'Shanknaad Social Media Volunteers Meet-2023' organised at Sagarmala Convention Hall, the Union Minister highlighted the significant role of volunteers and social media.

Earlier, Smriti Irani went through the display of central scemes arranged at the venue.

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Daggubati Purandeswari, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, among others, accompanied the Union Minister, who highlighted the roadmap ahead and the way forward for the volunteers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X