Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani interacts with volunteers

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani interacted with volunteers and social media influencers in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Taking part in the 'Shanknaad Social Media Volunteers Meet-2023' organised at Sagarmala Convention Hall, the Union Minister highlighted the significant role of volunteers and social media.

Earlier, Smriti Irani went through the display of central scemes arranged at the venue.

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Daggubati Purandeswari, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, among others, accompanied the Union Minister, who highlighted the roadmap ahead and the way forward for the volunteers.