UTF demands withdrawal of GPS gazette

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation (APUTF) district president M Jayakar and general secretary A Sharif demanded an end to the Guarantee Pension Scheme (GPS) enacted by the previous YSRCP government.

Jayakar and Sharif warned the government if it does not cancel the GPS gazette immediately, the UTF will go on agitation.

A district executive meeting was held at the UTF Home in Rajahmundry on Sunday.

Speaking in the programme, they questioned why this government which abolished the Land Titling Act brought by the previous government, did not abolish the GPS Gazette.

They demanded that the government should immediately cancel the GPS gazette and also cancel GO No 117 which is affecting the existence of primary schools. The school education calendar should also be announced immediately. They asked to solve the problems in schools.

Arrangements for the UTF Golden Festival to be held in December, fund campaigning for the construction of a new UTF building in Rajahmundry and other issues were reviewed mandal-wise.

UTF District Co-President Vijay Gowri, Treasurer IVVSR Prasad, District Secretaries E Srimani, Prakash, Ramesh, Dayanidhi, and others were present.