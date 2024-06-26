Vaibhav Jewellers conducts blood donation camp

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 58th birth anniversary of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited’s (Vaibhav Jewellers) founder Manoj Kumar Grandhi, the jewellery major organised a blood donation campy, health check-up.

Organised in association with AS Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, the blood donation camp saw about 75 employees of V Square contributing to the cause.

The eye and health check-ups were held with the support of MaxiVision Eye Hospital and Lee Health Domain (I) Pvt Ltd. The experts offered tips to take care of their eyes and overall health on

the occasion.

Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi, CMD of the jewelers, Grandhi Sai Keerthana, whole-time director, Rakhal G, COO of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited, Dr Sugandi, MD of AS Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, among others, attended.