Live
- Veteran playback singer P Susheela offers prayers at Tirumala
- World Refrigeration Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, and How To Celebrate
- Supply Telugu Ganga water to SW hostel: Mayor
- MIPPL unveils new brand; to invest 2k cr in expansion
- 6 smugglers held; 15 red sanders logs recovered
- Chandrababu meets people at R & B guest house in Kuppam, receives grievances
- Commissioner assures to solve problems of sanitary workers
- Water shortage injurious to India’s credit health
- Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists
- Adani Group lines up Rs 2 lakh cr to power RE capacity
Just In
Vaibhav Jewellers conducts blood donation camp
As part of the 58th birth anniversary of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited’s (Vaibhav Jewellers) founder Manoj Kumar Grandhi, the jewellery major organised a blood donation campy, health check-up.
Visakhapatnam: As part of the 58th birth anniversary of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited’s (Vaibhav Jewellers) founder Manoj Kumar Grandhi, the jewellery major organised a blood donation campy, health check-up.
Organised in association with AS Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, the blood donation camp saw about 75 employees of V Square contributing to the cause.
The eye and health check-ups were held with the support of MaxiVision Eye Hospital and Lee Health Domain (I) Pvt Ltd. The experts offered tips to take care of their eyes and overall health on
the occasion.
Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi, CMD of the jewelers, Grandhi Sai Keerthana, whole-time director, Rakhal G, COO of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited, Dr Sugandi, MD of AS Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, among others, attended.