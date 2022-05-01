  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

VCCI orgnaises seminar on 'Ignite'

VCCI orgnaises seminar on Ignite
x

Women wing of VCCI along with other participants at the inaugural of the seminar ‘Ignite’ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Highlights

With the theme focusing on ‘harnessing technology for transforming business,’ the women’s wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) organised a seminar ‘Ignite’ here on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: With the theme focusing on 'harnessing technology for transforming business,' the women's wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) organised a seminar 'Ignite' here on Sunday.

As the business ecosystem has undergone a tremendous change during and after the corona pandemic and many business units continue to struggle to sustain and transform digitally, the seminar mainly focused on enlightening the participants in the core areas of digital marketing, cyber security, digitisation of business process and e-commerce. About 150 entrepreneurs attended the event to exchange views on various topics and share best practices. A group of rural women from Paalaguttapalle, Chittoor district shared their journey and how technology aided in taking their business model to the rest of the world.

CEO of Symbiosys Technologies O Naresh Kumar attended as chief guest, while cyber security expert Ananth Prabhu shared insights into the subject. Niranjan Pagadala spoke about digital marketing and Bhagyasree briefed about digitisation.

Led by president of women's wing VCCI Hema Yadavalli, the event was coordinated by honorary secretary Sandhya Godey, conveners Preeti and Sapna Somani, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X