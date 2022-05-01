VCCI orgnaises seminar on 'Ignite'

Visakhapatnam: With the theme focusing on 'harnessing technology for transforming business,' the women's wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) organised a seminar 'Ignite' here on Sunday.

As the business ecosystem has undergone a tremendous change during and after the corona pandemic and many business units continue to struggle to sustain and transform digitally, the seminar mainly focused on enlightening the participants in the core areas of digital marketing, cyber security, digitisation of business process and e-commerce. About 150 entrepreneurs attended the event to exchange views on various topics and share best practices. A group of rural women from Paalaguttapalle, Chittoor district shared their journey and how technology aided in taking their business model to the rest of the world.

CEO of Symbiosys Technologies O Naresh Kumar attended as chief guest, while cyber security expert Ananth Prabhu shared insights into the subject. Niranjan Pagadala spoke about digital marketing and Bhagyasree briefed about digitisation.

Led by president of women's wing VCCI Hema Yadavalli, the event was coordinated by honorary secretary Sandhya Godey, conveners Preeti and Sapna Somani, among others.