VCNS made 1st start to 2MW diesel generator at HSL

As part of his visit to Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral SN Ghormade, Vice-Chief Naval Staff visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).He was briefed about the modern indigenous diving system being installed onboard during his visit to Nistar, a Diving Support Vessel (yard-11190), being built at HSL. He gave first start to the 2 MW diesel generators on the vessel. Later, the Vice Admiral visited INS Sindhukirti, a Russian class submarine that is undergoing normal refit.





Addressing the team, the Vice-Admiral said that it was heartening to see the transformation in HSL in the way projects are being handled efficiently and the yards urge to excel. Further, he said that team HSL is striving hard, learning from its past experiences and can deliver the projects better. It will be a golden moment for the HSL if the yard gets the fleet support ship order, the Vice Admiral said, expressing confidence over the HSL's ability to build fleet support ships for the Indian Navy on time. He encouraged the team to continue to excel in all the works and progress towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'



