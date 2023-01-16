Vehicles caught in crimes caught fire in Kancharapalem police station

Vehicles caught in various crimes were set on fire in Visakhapatnam's Kancherapalem police station on Sunday. The police are inquiring on how the incident has happened whether it is the handywork of the anti-social elements or it fire spread from the waste in the nearby industrial dumping yard.



The police have taken up the investigation and examining the CCTV footage in the station premises. It is learned that as many as 27 two-wheelers, four cars and one auto were burnt, which amounts to Rs. 1 crore.

Recently, it is known that three persons pelted stones on the Vande Bharat train which came to Visakhapatnam for trial run in Kancharapalem area. The police and railway officials took the case seriously and arrested three accused. Recently, many suspicions are being expressed about the burning of vehicles in the premises of the police station.