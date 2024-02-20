Venkaiah stresses on value-based education

Visakhapatnam: Culture is equally important as education and hence it should be nurtured, said former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.

Participating as the chief guest at the valedictory of golden jubilee celebrations of SFS School here on Monday, the former Vice President said that value-based education helps inculcate moral values among students and moulds them to become responsible citizens.

Observing that the morals-based education is seeing a decreasing trend, Venkaiah Naidu opined that it is not an encouraging trend. He appealed to the educational managements to provide value-based education to students.

“The world is looking towards India because of the masterminds present in the country,” the former Vice President said.

About the current political scenario, the former Vice President noted that the behaviour of the Assembly and Parliament members has become objectionable and it is better for the people to stay away from watching it.

“Forgetting their stature, political leaders are stooping low and making abusive remarks. They should behave well in order to earn respect from the people,” he opined.

Referring to the political leaders, who use abusive (‘boothu’) language, Venkaiah Naidu said people should answer them at the polling booths.

Exhorting people not to forget their mother tongue, the former Vice President stated that mother tongue is like eyes, while foreign language is like spectacles.