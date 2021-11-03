Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls on people to work as Team India

Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called on people to add meaning to the words in the preamble to the Constitution of India.

Describing the Indian constitution as a visionary document that reflects the core values of India, the Vice President said that it ensures fundamental rights to citizens while reminding them of certain fundamental duties.

Addressing the participants of the 61st National Defence College (NDC) course on the topic 'India's national core values, interests and objectives', the Vice President said that peaceful co-existence, global development and environmental protection were the key elements of India's values. The Vice President stressed the need for Indians to recognise their inner strengths and build upon them. He emphasised the need to be resilient, self-reliant and self-confident.

Pointing at the emergence of negative forces that are threatening to retard the progress of the nation, the Vice President said, "We have to prepare our defences to defeat these destructive forces. We cannot ignore the threat of terrorism, insurgency and de-stabilising rhetoric of hatred and bigotry."

Highlighting the need for more voices that steer clear of violent thoughts and emotions and lead the countries of the world to progress together, the Vice President said that there's a need to forge alliances that foster peace, nurture creativity and enhance the quality of life of people on this planet. "That is what India has always advocated and that is what makes it a relevant, credible voice in contemporary times," he added.

Emphasising the need to harness strengths not only for the people of the country but for the entire humanity, the Vice President said, "We must remember India shines when the 135-crore people of India shine along with it. If all of us start working as 'Team India' and dedicate ourselves to the development of the nation, the day will not be far off when we can claim our famed position as 'Vishwaguru' once again."

Noting that India is manufacturing state-of-the-art space launch vehicles, missiles, aircraft and other defence equipment, the Vice President said that India, as a peace-loving country, has the potential to be a leading manufacturer of defence equipment too.

Later, answering questions from the participants, the Vice President voiced his concern over erosion of values and said that leaders in various fields should set an example to others through their conduct. He expressed his disappointment over the falling standards in politics and public life.

Air Marshal D Choudhury, participants of the 61st National Defence College (NDC) course and other officials were present during the virtual event.