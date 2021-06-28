Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to PV Narasimha Rao in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to the statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of the veteran Congress leader's 100th birth anniversary near circuit house junction in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The Vice President was accompanied by Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V Vinay Chand, City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, among others

