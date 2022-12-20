Vijayasai seeks drone research centre in Vizag

Vijayawada: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy appealed to the Central government to set up a drone research centre in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the issue in the House, during zero hour on Monday, the MP said with the increasing demand for drone technology in agriculture, defence and transport sectors, the Centre should take initiative to set up drone research centre in the port city.

Vijayasai Reddy said that drone usage will reduce the cost of cultivation by helping farmers in spraying pesticides and test moisture content. As 65 per cent people in AP are depending on agriculture, and the state being ahead in aqua, horticulture and agriculture sectors, the Central government should encourage the usage of drones by farmers, he opined.

The MP said further research in drone technology will help people, especially farmers in a big way.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Biseswar Tudu said that there was no delay in reimbursement of bills for Polavaram project works. Replying to a question posed by Vijayasai Reddy, the minister said the Central government spent Rs 15,970 crore towards Polavaram works from April 2014 to October, 2022.

Biseswar Tudu said that the Central government has been releasing funds for Polavaram bills after inspection of project works by Polavaram Project Authority, and Central Water Commission.

The Central government on September 30, 2016, decided to release Polavaram project funds through finance department. However as per office memorandum, it was decided to bear the irrigation component expenses of project from April 1, 2014, and the Central government has been reimbursing the expenses as per schedule, he explained.